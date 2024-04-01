Night games at Wrigley Field will look a bit different this year.

New exterior lights and light fixtures were recently installed at Wrigley Field, a Chicago Cubs spokesperson said. According to the spokesperson, the new lights highlight the columns, lightning standards and exterior of the stadium and help to show off the ballpark's renovated historic features.

The lights are also capable of producing custom colors for special events, the spokesperson said, noting that the "primary light usage" will be the ambient white lights during nights, at game and non-game days throughout the year.

Wrigley in 2014 underwent a full-scale redevelopment. At that time, team officials said they were set to spend $500 million into renovations at the 110-year-old stadium over the course of four years.

The 2024 season at the historic stadium kicks off Monday, with the Cubs home opener set for a 1:20 p.m. game against the Colorado Rockies.