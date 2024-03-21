Campfire milkshake, ‘Fowl Ball' among White Sox food debuts for 2024 season

It's not just baseball players getting ready to hit the new White Sox season out of the park this year. It's the chefs too.

From empanadas and an Italian sausage, to smash burgers, milkshakes and sandwiches, fans can expect to be happily stuffed as the Sox make their return at home March 28 against the Tigers.

"Things are always better at the ballpark," said White Sox Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer Brooks Boyer. "Opening day reminds you summer is right around the corner. And this is a team I think people are going to like and root for."

On Thursday the team provided a preview of new food and fan experiences for 2024.

"One of the great things we’re putting in this year is two different empanadas. We’re serving a beef picadillo empanada, topping that with a fire roasted salsa," said Chef Bret Donaldson of Delaware North. It's Donaldson's fourth season at the stadium.

"We’re going to be serving a Jack Daniels and Coke ice cream float, which I’m sure during the summer months will be a big hit," he said.

Ryan Craig, an executive chef with Levy Restaurants, said they’re bringing this year's food back to the team's deli roots with five sandwich options.

"A lot of these sandwiches were featured at the deli 30 years ago when Levy and the Chicago White Sox started our partnership," he said. Each sandwich debuts a ballpark themed name.

"We got the Homerun, Settling a Beef," he said. "The Fowl Ball is obviously a turkey sandwich."

Tori Rubinstein

The smash burger and a campfire milkshake appeared to be among the top favorites at Thursday's debut.

"A campfire milkshake on a warm Chicago summer night with some White Sox home runs and fireworks would be pretty amazing," Boyer said.

There are also meatless and nonalcoholic drink options available.

The gates will open two hours before game time on opening day. The parking lots will open three hours prior to the start.

White Sox Charities will also have a new left field board, and the Sox Split Jackpot will start at $50,000.

The Sox take on the Detroit Tigers at 3:10 p.m. on March 28.