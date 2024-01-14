New updates emerge in Merrillville apartment complex fire

One person was injured after a fire tore through a three-story apartment building Saturday afternoon in Merrillville.

The fire was reported at around 2 p.m. inside a 24-unit building at the Meadowlane Apartments, 100 block of East 54th Avenue. Video taken by an NBC Chicago photographer showed flames emerging from the roof area as firefighters worked from a nearby ladder truck to extinguish the blaze.

One person suffered a minor injury due to smoke inhalation, authorities said. No firefighters were injured.

Officials said Sunday that it appears the fire started in a basement laundry room at the complex and quickly spread from a wall into two void spaces leading to the attic of the structure.

Firefighters were hampered by gusty winds, which allowed the fire to spread, as well as limited water and other challenging conditions.

“Everything was stacked against us,” Fire Chief Ed Yerga said.

It took firefighters roughly six hours to get the fire under control. A full investigation into the blaze, and an inspection of the building, is being delayed because of ice and water in the basement of the structure, according to officials.

Multiple residents were displaced by the fire, but it hasn't been announced how many people were affected. The American Red Cross responded to the scene to help residents find temporary housing, with a local community shelter opened to help victims of the blaze.