New season of ‘Top Chef' heads to Wisconsin — this time with a new host

Bravo's hit show "Top Chef" is set to unveil its 21st season, and this time, it'll be bringing the culinary competition to Wisconsin, alongside a new host following famed chef Padma Lakshmi's departure.

The show will be heading to the "heart of Wisconsin," bringing a new batch of chefs from across the U.S. to Milwaukee and Madison as they "battle it out for the coveted title."

"With a backdrop of picturesque landscapes, acres of farmland, miles of shoreline and vibrant urban communities, the cheftestants will explore the fresh flavors and local bounty of this rising culinary destination.," a release stated Tuesday.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said the state is "honored" to welcome the competition.

"We’re proud to be known here for our rich food culture, talented chefs and exceptional local ingredients," Evers said in a statement. "I know our diverse culinary traditions will help inspire the participants, captivate viewers and showcase all of the great things Wisconsin has to offer.”

But that wasn't the only news announced Tuesday.

The show also revealed award-winning chef and author Kristen Kish has been named the new host, replacing longtime host Lakshmi, who announced last month she was leaving the show after 17 years.

Kish is no stranger to the show, or the Midwest.

Kish was born in South Korea and adopted into a Michigan family before studying at Le Cordon Bleu in Chicago. She is a veteran of the show, having won season 10, alongside many other accolades.

She will be joined by some other longtime veterans: head judge Tom Colicchio and perennial judge Gail Simmons.

“‘Top Chef’ is where I started my journey – first as a competing chef, then a guest judge and now as host I have the honor of helping to continue to build this brand,” Kish said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to sit alongside Gail and Tom as we get to know new incredible chefs and see what they cook up. It feels like coming home."

Ryan Flynn, Senior Vice President of Current Production, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming released his own statement, writing, "Kristen Kish represents everything that makes Top Chef incredibly special."

Lakshmi announced her departure from the role she held for 20 season in June, in part to focus on her Hulu series, “Taste the Nation.”

"After much soul searching, I have made the difficult decision to leave Top Chef,” wrote Lakshmi, who is also an executive producer for the show. “Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and executive producer, I am extremely proud to have been part of building such a successful show and of the impact it has had in the worlds of television and food.

“After 17 years, many of the cast and crew are like family to me and I will miss working alongside them dearly. I feel it’s time to move on and need to make space for 'Taste the Nation,' my books and other creative pursuits,” she continued.