New ranking reveals Illinois' top public universities

A new recently-released ranking showcases the top public universities in the state of Illinois, and only one school received an A-plus rating.

The ranking, released by Niche, ranks approximately 500 colleges and universities around the country using a series of data points and real-world reviews from students, parents and faculty.

According to the company, the only school that received an A-plus in Illinois, and was ranked the state’s top public university, was the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

The school received top marks for its academics, diversity and value, as well as an A-grade in athletics.

The University of Illinois’ campus in Chicago finished in second place with an A-minus grade, and was followed by Illinois State University in third place.

Southern Illinois University’s Edwardsville campus ranked fourth, and the University of Illinois-Springfield rounded out the top-five.

Niche says its rankings come via a variety of data points, including more than 100 million reviews and survey responses, as well as public sources like the FBI and the U.S. Census Bureau.

This year’s rankings reduced the weight of ACT/SAT scores, as many colleges have moved away from using standardized tests.

A full list of sources can be found on the company’s website.