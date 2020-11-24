New Ranking Lists Illinois' 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes

The most expensive zip code in Illinois sits on Chicago's North Shore, according to a new report.

According to real estate blog Property Shark, the most expensive zip code in Illinois is 60043 in Kenilworth.

The blog, which recently released its list of 100 priciest U.S. zip codes, noted that while no Illinois locations made the cut, Kenilworth saw a median residential transactions costs of about $1.1 million.

The group examined closed home sales between Jan. 1 and Oct. 15 this year.

Atherton, California reported the highest numbers in the country, with the 94027 zip code seeing a median home sale at $7 million.

Among Illinois' top 10 were six North Shore communities and four west suburban zips. No Chicago zip codes made the list.

Here's the top 10, according to the ranking:

60043 - Kenilworth: $1.15 million

60093 - Winnetka: $910,000

60029 - Golf: $904,000

60022 - Glencoe: $900,000

60521 - Hinsdale: $830,000

60091 - Wilmette: $684,000

60305 - River Forest: $598,000

60026 - Glenview: $575,000

60523 - Oak Brook: $560,000

60558 - Western Springs: $555,000