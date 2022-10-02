New Orleans Saints Repeat Bears' Double-Doink Kick in London Game

By Ryan Taylor

New Orleans Saints repeat Bears' double-doink kick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bears fans got a chill down their spine from watching Sunday's NFL London game between the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings.

Saints kicker Will Lutz attempted a 62-yard field goal to tie the game but the kick hit the post and the crossbar before falling off the goalpost for a miss. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Déjà vu?

Bears kicker Cody Parkey did the same thing from 43 yards out in the NFC wild-card game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He similarly hit the side post and crossbar. The missed field goal cost the Bears an advance in the playoffs. 

Local

2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon 33 mins ago

Chicago Marathon Street Closures Start Monday: Here's What You Need to Know

Chicago Weather 2 hours ago

Mostly Sunny Skies Expected on Pleasant Sunday in Chicago Area

The kick heard around the world became infamously known as the "double-doink" since the ball hit the goalpost twice before missing the uprights. 

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us