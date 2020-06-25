Illinois Tollway

New Illinois Tollway Program Drastically Reduces Fines

Drivers who fail to pay a toll will now initially face a notice with a $3 fee for per unpaid toll, an 85-percent reduction

Bangladesh (3)
John Hancock

DES PLAINES, IL – AUGUST 27: Toll collection machines are seen at an Illinois Tollway toll collection area August 27, 2004 in Des Plaines, Illinois. Illinois Governor Rod R. Blagojevich has unveiled a plan for the future of the Illinois Tollway. The 10-year, $5.3 billion plan will reduce traffic and congestion, rebuild and reconstruct the entire Tollway system, add lanes to the system’s major roads and make Illinois the first state in the nation to convert to Open Road Tolling, also creating 252,000 jobs. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Illinois Tollway launched a program called “Tolling 2020” on Thursday that’s aimed toward helping motorists by significantly reducing fines as well as providing relief during the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning Thursday, customers with unpaid tolls will be mailed an invoice with a $3 fee per unpaid toll instead of the initial $20 fine.

“We have a remarkable tolling system, but changes were long overdue with regard to unpaid tolls,” said Illinois Tollway Executive Director José Alvarez.

Local

today show Jun 22

Join #MyTODAYplaza for the Celebrate America Series

South Chicago 45 mins ago

Suspect Charged in Murder of Two Teens in South Chicago Neighborhood

For the remainder of 2020 the Tollway is also reducing existing $20 and $50 fines to $3 per toll in an effort to provide relief.

In addition to those measures, any unpaid tolls that took place during the stay-at-home order, or between March 9 and June 25, will not receive any additional fines.

“These changes are long overdue,” said Alvarez. “Pursuing hefty violations is a costly process, and both the Tollway and customers are better served by providing as much opportunity as possible for customers to pay their tolls.”

This article tagged under:

Illinois TollwayTolling 2020unpaid tolls
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us