New holiday movie filmed in multiple Chicago suburbs debuts Friday

A holiday movie debuting soon on Hulu will feature not one, but multiple Chicago suburbs.

"Christmas on the Ranch," slated for release this week, may be set in small-town Ohio, but the movie was actually shot in Chicago and the northwest suburbs.

The movie, which debuts on Friday, follows a "talk show relationship expert with her own romantic hang-ups who gets stranded at a ranch before Christmas" and a "charming rancher who reminds her that love is always worth the risk."

Many of the scenes were filmed at Country Ridge Stables in Mundelein and Zia West in Hawthorn Woods, along with parts of downtown Chicago, Long Grove, Arlington Heights, Vernon Hills and Oak Park.

The movie stars actress Jade Harlow and actor Houston Rhines.

It marks the third holiday film from Chicago-based Very Merry Entertainment, which was also behind previous holiday films "Reporting for Christmas" and "Christmas with Felicity."

“We think viewers will especially enjoy all the amazing horses featured in the movie,” producer John Bosher said in a release, who also noted that the production worked with American Humane and received their No Animals Were Harmed certification.

Chicago-area locations used for filming the holiday film include:

Country Ridge Stables in Mundelein

Zia West in Hawthorn Woods

WGN Radio

Chatterbox of Long Grove

Sock Monkey Museum in Long Grove

Robert Parker Coffin Bridge in Long Grove

Dakota K Auto Repair & Tire Center in Arlington Heights

Bende in Vernon Hills

A private residence in Oak Park

The movie debuts exclusively on Hulu Friday and will be available on other platforms in 2025.