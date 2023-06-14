New Divvy e-scooters meant to improve safety, reliability unveiled by CDOT, Lyft

New Divvy e-scooters will be heading to Chicago streets this month, after Lyft and the Chicago Department of Transportation unveiled the updated vehicles that are meant to improve both safety and reliability.

The improvements come around one year after the docked e-scooters were first introduced to Chicago streets, with the program designed to give residents more alternatives to automobile travel within the city.

Among the new features include a custom-built docking mechanism designed for convenience in traveling from Divvy station to Divvy station, while introducing dual handbrakes and turning signals in efforts to improve safety.

The e-scooters also include a larger battery, with city officials saying that this improvement results in the e-scooters having a 34% lower carbon footprint than the previous model.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

A new phone holder with a charger is also added, which officials say improves safe navigation for users while ensuring their phone doesn't die while traveling.

By the end of June, 500 of the new scooters will be added to the city's fleet of Divvy e-scooters.