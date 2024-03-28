New details released in horrific series of stabbings in Rockford that left 4 dead, several injured

New details surrounding the tragic and bizarre stabbing rampage that unfolded in Rockford, Illinois, this week were released, offering the first look at what exactly happened as mulitple people were killed in several different crime scenes.

In a criminal complaint Thursday, officials detailed witness accounts of the Wednesday situation that ended with four people dead and seven others wounded.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to the complaint, 22-year-old Christian Soto told police he had been at a home in the 2300 block of Holmes Street, where he was smoking marijuana with a friend, later identified as Jacob Schupbach, of Rockford. Soto said he believes the marijuana was laced with "an unknown narcotic" as he became "paranoid after the drug usage," the complaint stated.

He told authorities that's when he grabbed a knife and began stabbing 23-year-old Schupbach and 63-year-old Romona Schupbach to death.

Witnesses reported seeing Soto in possession of an unknown object as he entered a black Chevy Silverado parked in the driveway of Schupbach home and running over Jacob Schupbach. Jacob Schupbach was seen getting up and running back inside the home with Soto following before Soto was seen exiting the home a short time later and leaving in the vehicle, the complaint stated.

As Soto fled the home following the stabbing, he recalled to police "taking out the mailman" in the 2200 block of Winnetka Lane.

At that scene, a homeowner in the area said he heard commotion outside his home and when he looked outside he saw a man battering a United States Postal worker, identified as 49-year-old Jay Larson, in the grass near his front yard.

The witness told police the man was punching Larson and as he opened the front door to help, he heard Larson yell for him to call police. As he did, he saw Soto approach his home, so the man locked his door and dialed 911. He then saw the man retrieve a knife from his vehicle, which he recognized as having an orange handle, and proceeded to stab Larson "numerous times in various parts of his body."

The witness, who later identified Soto in a photo lineup, then reported the man got back into the pickup truck and ran over Larson before reversing and running over him a second time, the complaint stated.

Soto was then seen striking a parked car with his truck before fleeing on foot between two homes.

Shortly after, officers began receiving calls to numerous crime scenes, including one in the 4800 block of Cleveland Avenue.

There, three people inside a home said a man forced his way inside with a "Katana"-style knife as one of the homeowners had opened the door to let their dog outside.

One person was stabbed on the left side of her face, and two others attempted to fight the man off, resulting in them both also being stabbed. One of those individuals then struck the man with a syrup bottle before he left the home.

According to the complaint, Soto admitted to entering the home and attacking three people. He also recalled the family's pitbull dog biting him on his leg during the attack.

Soon after, officers were then flagged down about another attack in the 4700 block of Cleveland Avenue. There, authorities were approached by a female who told them more people were hurt inside a home.

Officers entered the home to find 15 year-old Jenna Newcomb of Rockford dead in a basement "from apparent trauma to her head." According to Newcomb's mother, Jenna died saving her sister and her friend, who were also wounded in the attack.

According to the complaint, Newcomb and her friend, who were having a sleepover at the house, were in the basement watching a movie. Another girl was upstairs making something to eat in the kitchen when she saw a man break into the home and grab a bat. The girl ran down to warn the other two when the man came down, shouted at them about a gun and began swinging the bat. All three were hit and Newcomb was knocked unconscious and later died.

The man then said he was going to "get a gun" and left as one girl called 911 and the other fled to get help.

Soto, who the complaint said was covered in blood at the time, was taken into custody and now faces more than 12 charges, including charges of murder and home invasion.

"It's pretty difficult to even know where to begin to describe what's taking place," Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said. "Our community has experienced such unthinkable tragedies this week."

Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said during a news conference that Soto would be in court Thursday afternoon to hear the charges and for a judge to determine if he will remain in jail pending trial.

Three people remained hospitalized Thursday, officials said. The other four were treated and released, Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd said.