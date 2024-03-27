4 killed, 5 wounded in stabbing spree in Rockford

Authorities are investigating after four people were killed and five others were wounded in a stabbing spree in Rockford on Wednesday afternoon.

An adult male attacked and stabbed multiple individuals just after 1:10 p.m. in a residential area near Cleveland Avenue, Holmes Street and Eggleston Road, according to police.

UPDATE: An adult male attacked and stabbed multiple individuals in the area of Cleveland/Holmes/Eggleston. The alleged suspect is in custody. Further updates will be posted here. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 27, 2024

A suspect is in custody in connection with the stabbings, and a large police presence is still in place.

Police said that officials are still working to notify families of those killed, and also acknowledged that the attack was a "multi-jurisdictional" event, with county law enforcement officials also involved in the response.

According to officials, four of the five surviving victims were last listed in stable condition, while the fifth was in critical condition.

Three of the four individuals killed in the attack were pronounced dead at the scene, while the fourth died at a local hospital, police said

Police said a motive and circumstances behind the attack are unclear, but they do not believe any other suspects were involved.

The identities and ages of the victims are currently unknown, and the incident remains under investigation.

There is currently no further information available.