Harrowing videos show suspects linked to string of robberies on Chicago's NW side

A group of armed robbers terrorized parts of Chicago’s Northwest Side earlier this month, with 13 robberies occurring on a single day.

Chicago police released footage of the suspects, brandishing handguns and rifles and demanding property from individuals inside of their cars in neighborhoods.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The Chicago Police Department has released videos depicting suspects believed to be connected to a series of robberies occurring in the northwest side of the city.

According to police, many of the March 16 robberies occurred in the Logan Square and North Austin neighborhoods, but several other areas were also targeted.

Police say that a group of four-to-five suspects, brandishing handguns, knives and rifles, have been perpetrating the crimes. The assailants wore black ski masks, black joggers, black jeans, and black hoodies.

Suspects approach victims, threaten to strike the victims with handguns and steal property, according to police.

Here is a full list of the assaults and robberies:

March 14:

-2600 block of West Fletcher at 7:41 p.m. (Avondale)

March 16:

-1600 block of North Linder Avenue at 6:05 a.m. (North Austin)

-1700 block of North Lotus at 6:10 a.m. (North Austin)

-4200 block of West Armitage at 6:15 a.m. (Hermosa)

-2300 block of North Springfield Avenue at 10 a.m. (Logan Square)

-2800 block of North Harding at 10:20 a.m. (Logan Square)

-2300 block of North Lawndale at 10:33 a.m. (Logan Square)

-2000 block of North Campbell at 11:50 a.m. (Palmer Square)

-2600 block of North Mozart at 12:03 p.m. (Logan Square)

-3000 block of North Spaulding Avenue at 12:07 p.m. (Logan Square)

-4800 block of West Hutchison at 1:14 p.m. (Portage Park)

-2900 block of North Ridgeway at 1:30 p.m. (Logan Square)

-3700 block of West George Street at 1:30 p.m. (Logan Square)

-2700 block of North Lawndale at 1:40 p.m. (Logan Square)

Anyone with information on any of the crimes is encouraged to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394, or anonymous tips at cpdtip.com