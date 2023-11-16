Entertainment News

New David Fincher film disguised a Chicago suburb as New York

St. Charles said filming took place in March 2022. Despite being disguised in the film, which also at one point features the city of Chicago, the suburb touted its cinematic stardom

A Chicago suburb played a prominent role in a pivotal scene in David Fincher's new Netflix thriller, but you might not have known it as the film disguised the setting as being in New York.

"The Killer," a classic Fincher film about an assassin who, "after a fateful near-miss ... battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal," put a spotlight on the Chicago suburb of St. Charles -- specifically the popular and historic Hotel Baker.

In the film, which stars Michael Fassbender, the main character travels to Beacon, New York, "a Hudson Valley town about two hours north of New York City" for a face-off with a fellow "professional," Tilda Swinton.

But while the scene is set in New York, the footage actually shows St. Charles. At one point, Hotel Baker serves as a waterfront restaurant where the two characters share a tense drink.

"Start planning your watch parties now!" the city said in a statement ahead of the film's Nov. 10 release date.

Hotel Baker also shared pride for its role.

"The Killer" is currently streaming on Netflix.

This article tagged under:

Entertainment News
