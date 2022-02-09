New Chicago Music Venue The Salt Shed Opens This Summer at Morton Salt Complex

The Salt Shed, a unique music venue opening at Chicago's historic Morton Salt complex, will open this summer and feature newly announced outdoor concerts.

With the first shows beginning in early August, The Salt Shed, located at 1357 N. Elston Ave., will headline artists like Fleet Foxes, Iron and Wine, Lord Huron and Mt. Joy, among others.

This year, all performances will be set outside, but The Salt Shed said an indoor venue will be opening in 2023.

Tickets are set to go on sale next Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.

The Salt Shed requires all guests, staff and performers to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Visitors will be asked to show a valid vaccination card upon entry.