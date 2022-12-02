New CDC Data Shows 63 Illinois Counties At Elevated Level of COVID-19 Transmission; 12 Counties at ‘High' Level

Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the state of Illinois, with CDC data released Friday reflecting the statewide increase.
Days after Illinois saw its largest single-day number of COVID-19 cases since August, community transmission level data from the CDC shows 63 of Illinois' 102 counties above a "low" COVID-19 community level.
Of the 63 counties with elevated transmission, 12 saw a "high" COVID-19 community level over the past seven days, with 51 counties reporting a "medium" COVID-19 community level.
In the Chicago area, Cook, DuPage, Lake and McHenry counties are all reporting medium levels of community transmission. Will, Kane, Grundy and Kendall counties are reporting a low level of community transmission.
The following 12 counties were listed at a high level of COVID-19 community transmission:
- Adams County
- Brown County
- Christian County
- Johnson County
- Knox County
- Logan County
- Massac County
- Pike County
- Randolph County
- Wabash County
- Warren County
- Williamson County
The following 51 counties were at a medium level of COVID-19 community transmission:
- Boone County
- Cass County
- Champaign County
- Clark County
- Clay County
- Clinton County
- Coles County
- Cook County
- Cumberland County
- DeWitt County
- Douglas County
- DuPage County
- Edgar County
- Effingham County
- Fayette County
- Ford County
- Franklin County
- Fulton County
- Hardin County
- Jackson County
- Jefferson County
- Jo Daviess County
- Lake County
- Lee County
- Macon County
- Marion County
- Marshall County
- Mason County
- McDonough County
- McHenry County
- McLean County
- Menard County
- Monroe County
- Montgomery County
- Ogle County
- Peoria County
- Perry County
- Pope County
- Richland County
- Saline County
- Sangamon County
- Schuyler County
- Stark County
- St. Clair County
- Stephenson County
- Tazewell County
- Vermilion County
- Washington County
- Wayne County
- Winnebago County
- Woodford County
At medium status, anyone at high risk of getting seriously ill should wear a high-quality mask or respirator, such as an N95, when in public indoors. Additionally, if you have contact with someone else at high risk, consider self-testing to detect infection before contact, according to the CDC.
At a high community level, the CDC recommends everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in public settings.
The following precautions are recommended at all three community levels - "low," "medium" and "high" - staying up to date on vaccines, including boosters, avoiding contact with those who have a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 case, following recommendations for isolation if you have COVID or suspect you've gotten it and following recommendations for what steps to take if you are exposed.