New CDC Data Shows 63 Illinois Counties At Elevated Level of COVID-19 Transmission; 12 Counties at ‘High' Level

Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the state of Illinois, with CDC data released Friday reflecting the statewide increase.

Days after Illinois saw its largest single-day number of COVID-19 cases since August, community transmission level data from the CDC shows 63 of Illinois' 102 counties above a "low" COVID-19 community level.

Of the 63 counties with elevated transmission, 12 saw a "high" COVID-19 community level over the past seven days, with 51 counties reporting a "medium" COVID-19 community level.

In the Chicago area, Cook, DuPage, Lake and McHenry counties are all reporting medium levels of community transmission. Will, Kane, Grundy and Kendall counties are reporting a low level of community transmission.

The following 12 counties were listed at a high level of COVID-19 community transmission:

Adams County

Brown County

Christian County

Johnson County

Knox County

Logan County

Massac County

Pike County

Randolph County

Wabash County

Warren County

Williamson County

The following 51 counties were at a medium level of COVID-19 community transmission:

Boone County

Cass County

Champaign County

Clark County

Clay County

Clinton County

Coles County

Cook County

Cumberland County

DeWitt County

Douglas County

DuPage County

Edgar County

Effingham County

Fayette County

Ford County

Franklin County

Fulton County

Hardin County

Jackson County

Jefferson County

Jo Daviess County

Lake County

Lee County

Macon County

Marion County

Marshall County

Mason County

McDonough County

McHenry County

McLean County

Menard County

Monroe County

Montgomery County

Ogle County

Peoria County

Perry County

Pope County

Richland County

Saline County

Sangamon County

Schuyler County

Stark County

St. Clair County

Stephenson County

Tazewell County

Vermilion County

Washington County

Wayne County

Winnebago County

Woodford County

At medium status, anyone at high risk of getting seriously ill should wear a high-quality mask or respirator, such as an N95, when in public indoors. Additionally, if you have contact with someone else at high risk, consider self-testing to detect infection before contact, according to the CDC.

At a high community level, the CDC recommends everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in public settings.

The following precautions are recommended at all three community levels - "low," "medium" and "high" - staying up to date on vaccines, including boosters, avoiding contact with those who have a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 case, following recommendations for isolation if you have COVID or suspect you've gotten it and following recommendations for what steps to take if you are exposed.