New Campaign Features Chicago Mothers Affected By Police Violence

There's a new national campaign that is pushing legislators to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020.

Chicago civil rights attorney, Andrew M. Stroth, is behind the campaign, bringing together mothers who’ve lost loved ones to police violence.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The "Rise Up and Stand Together" campaign kicked off on Friday with stories and pictures from these mothers plastered on digital billboards throughout Illinois, Indiana and across the country.

Tambrasha Hudson is one of those mothers who have joined others in voicing their support for police reform.

Hudson's son, 16-year-old Pierre Loury, was shot by Chicago Police in April 2016 during a brief foot chase with officers.

"A piece of me died when my baby died," said Hudson. "I don’t know why it’s so necessary to shoot to kill."

Police maintain Loury threatened officers with a gun, but his family is adamant that he couldn't have been a threat because he was scaling a fence when he was shot.

The family says a trial is expected to begin in August 2021.

"I don’t know what the emotions are going to be; physically being able to see the person who took my child away from me," said Hudson.

Arewe Karen Winters, Loury's great aunt, says she cried when she saw George Floyd’s death. It brought back emotions from 2016.

"That was one reason why I wanted to fight," said Winters.

Andrew M. Stroth, founder of the Truth, Hope and Justice Initiative, says more than 50 mothers have been linked with mothers of NBA, WNBA and NFL mothers to show unity and further amplify their voices.

"Our mothers are first responders and influencers," said Stroth. "It’s not just the billboards. We have NBA mothers, NFL mothers and the sports community embracing our mothers who’ve been impacted by police violence."

Congresswoman Robin Kelly (D-IL) is a vocal supporter of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. The legislation passed in the House but may face challenges in the U.S. Senate.

"We want to show the public we haven’t forgotten; that wasn’t just a moment in time," said Rep. Kelly.

For more information about the campaign, click here.