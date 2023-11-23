Woodlawn

New Beginnings Church hosts migrants for first Thanksgiving dinner

Pastor Corey Brooks held a dinner for 50 migrants from district 3 police, shelters

By Courtney Sisk

George Bloise

This year marks many firsts for the thousands of migrants staying in Chicago, with Thursday marking a first Thanksgiving in the U.S.

"When people come to America, they should know that America has open arms and lots of love," New Beginnings Church Pastor Corey Brooks said. “Thanksgiving is about giving thanks, about being grateful for where we are in life."

He hosted Thanksgiving dinner for nearly 50 migrants at the Woodlawn church Thursday evening.

Most of the guests were staying at the 3rd District Chicago police station and nearby shelters.

"This is some people's first Thanksgiving in America, so we wanted to make sure their first Thanksgiving is a great Thanksgiving," he said.

For dinner, guests enjoyed a meal made up of traditional holiday favorites, along with soul food.

“We have chicken, and catfish, and oxtail and yams," Brooks said. "All the stuff that we have in our culture to make it a big feast.”

Woodlawn
