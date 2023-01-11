Hundreds of Chicago Flights Delayed as FAA ‘Pauses All Domestic Departures,' Due to Computer Outage

Flight delays are piling up at O'Hare International Airport and Midway International Airports after the Federal Aviation Administration early Wednesday reported that it was experiencing a computer outage impacting its Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system.

The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now.



Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.



We will provide frequent updates as we make progress. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

The FAA said in a notice on its website that its Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system -- an essential system that alerts pilots to potential hazards on flight routes -- had "failed" Wednesday morning. As a result, all flights in the U.S. were grounded following the incident, a source with knowledge of the situation told NBC News.

As of 5:30 a.m., there were 760 delays within, into or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

According to a 6:19 a.m. update tweeted from the FAA, all airlines have been ordered to "pause domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time."

Update 3: The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage.⁰⁰The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

In and out of Chicago airports, the number of delays is rising. As of 6:15 a.m., O'Hare International Airport reported 189 flights have been delayed. At Midway, reported 145 flights delayed.

At O'Hare, flight status screens are showing the phrase "Technology issue" across multiple flights.

"Check your flight status if you're traveling today, "Mitchell Airport in Milwaukee tweeted shortly after the FAA issued their initial statement. "FAA is preventing aircraft from departing at airports nationwide."

Check your flight status if you're traveling today. A system outage at the FAA is preventing aircraft from departing at airports nationwide. Please keep in touch with your airline if you're schedule to fly this morning. We will provide updates here when the system is restored. — MKE - Milwaukee Airport (@MitchellAirport) January 11, 2023

United Airlines tweeted a similar message Wednesday, saying "The FAA system that sends out important real-time flight hazards & restrictions to all commercial airline pilots -- Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) -- is currently suffering a nationwide outage. United has temporarily delayed all domestic flights."

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.