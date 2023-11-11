Nearby residents advised to wear masks and close windows amid bus fire in Humboldt Park

Humboldt Park residents are being advised to close their windows and wear a mask while outdoors for the next few hours due to a fire involving a private bus.

26th Ward Ald. Jessie Fuentes alerted residents to the fire while advising those nearby to exercise caution while firefighters address the blaze.

⚠️ Air quality alert! There is currently a private bus engulfed in flames in Humboldt Park on 1215 N. Humboldt.



Please use caution for the next few hours, wear a mask when outside and keep your windows closed. Firefighters are currently on site. pic.twitter.com/R2EmFs1r6H — Alderperson Jessie Fuentes (@Ward26Chicago) November 11, 2023

In photos posted by Fuentes, a thick plume of black smoke is seen emanating from the front of a bus parked in Humboldt Park.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

There is currently no further information.