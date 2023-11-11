Humboldt Park

Nearby residents advised to wear masks and close windows amid bus fire in Humboldt Park

By NBC Chicago Staff

Chicago Fire Department

Humboldt Park residents are being advised to close their windows and wear a mask while outdoors for the next few hours due to a fire involving a private bus.

26th Ward Ald. Jessie Fuentes alerted residents to the fire while advising those nearby to exercise caution while firefighters address the blaze.

In photos posted by Fuentes, a thick plume of black smoke is seen emanating from the front of a bus parked in Humboldt Park.

There is currently no further information.

