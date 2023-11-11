Nearby residents advised to wear masks and close windows amid bus fire in Humboldt Park

Humboldt Park residents are being advised to close their windows and wear a mask while outdoors for the next few hours due to a fire involving a private bus.
26th Ward Ald. Jessie Fuentes alerted residents to the fire while advising those nearby to exercise caution while firefighters address the blaze.
In photos posted by Fuentes, a thick plume of black smoke is seen emanating from the front of a bus parked in Humboldt Park.
There is currently no further information.