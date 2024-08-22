NBC Chicago, Telemundo Chicago, Comcast NBCUniversal grant $227K to 8 local nonprofits

NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and Comcast NBCUniversal announced $227,272 has been awarded to eight local nonprofit organizations through the 2024 NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants. Since 2018, NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago have provided more than $1.5 million to 47 area nonprofits through the grant program.

The competitive grant challenge, now in its seventh year, provides unrestricted funding to eligible nonprofits that provide vital support to Chicago-area communities in the categories of youth education and empowerment, next-generation storytellers and community engagement. The 2024 application period of eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofits began March 19 and concluded April 19.

"We are honored to once again partner with Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation to award and provide needed funding to these deserving organizations, which will help enable them to reach their goals and continue to make an impactful difference in our local communities," said Kevin Cross, President & General Manager, NBCUniversal Local Chicago.

The 2024 NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants are providing $2.5 million in funds to nonprofits serving one of NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations’ 11 U.S. markets, which include Chicago (WMAQ, WSNS), New York (WNBC, WNJU), Southern California (KNBC, KVEA), Philadelphia (WCAU, WWSI), Dallas-Fort Worth (KXAS, KXTX), Boston (WBTS, WNEU, NECN), Washington, D.C. (WRC-TV, WZDC), San Francisco Bay Area (KNTV, KSTS), Miami-Fort Lauderdale (WTVJ, WSCV), San Diego (KNSD, KUAN) and Hartford, Conn. (WVIT, WRDM). Founded in 2018, NBCUniversal’s grant program has now provided $18.5 million to 546 nonprofits.

The 2024 NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants recipients in the Chicago area are:

Devices 4 the Disabled (Devices 4 the Disabled) – $35,000 (Community Engagement)

Devices 4 the Disabled (D4D) collects and redistributes used Durable Medical Equipment to those in need in the Chicago area.

Chicago Filmmakers (Chicago Filmmakers) – $30,000 (Next Generation Storytellers)

Chicago Filmmakers is a not-for-profit media arts organization that fosters the creation, appreciation, and understanding of film and video as media for artistic and personal expression.

Let It Be Us (Let It Be Us)– $30,000 (Youth Education & Empowerment)

Let It Be Us provides collaborative, innovative solutions of effective recruitment and placement for children in Illinois foster and adoptive care.

Rescue Pack (Rescue Pack) – $30,000 (Community Engagement)

Rescue Pack provides pet food & supplies to rescues and residents in need.

Taller de José (Taller de Jose) – $30,000 (Community Engagement)

Taller de José accompanies individuals, serving as a bridge to connect them to the health, legal, and social services needed to achieve their goals.

GirlForward (GirlForward) – $27,272 (Youth Education & Empowerment)

GirlForward is a community of support dedicated to creating and enhancing opportunities for girls who have been displaced globally by conflict and persecution.

The Honeycomb Project (The Honeycomb Project) – $25,000 (Community Engagement)

The Honeycomb Project engages, mobilizes, and inspires whole families to build strong and connected communities through service.

Refugee Education and Adventure Challenge (REACH) (REACH) – $20,000 (Youth Education & Empowerment)

REACH'S missionis to inspire leadership, academic success, and connections among refugee youth through active dynamic learning outside the traditional classroom.

For more information on the NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants, visit localimpactgrants.com and the Spanish-language becasdeimpactolocal.com, and follow on social @NBCUFoundation and #LocalImpactGrants.