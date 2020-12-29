NBC 5's Zoraida Sambolin Taking Time to Focus on Health, Care for Loved One

Where is NBC 5's Zoraida Sambolin? If you noticed it’s been a few weeks since you've seen Zoraida on TV, you’re right. Since late November, she has been on a break to focus on her health and care for a loved one.

Zoraida, who addressed her time off on social media earlier this month, said she did not want to concern or worry viewers with her absence.

"I appreciate all your concern and definitely do not want to worry you," she wrote on Facebook. "This is not a COVID quarantine, I’m just trying to give doctors and my body the time needed to get healthy. I’m also going to be caring for a loved one who needs surgery so the break will feel longer."

Zoraida said she is "taking a deep dive" into her health and appreciates the support she has received from viewers.

"I’m a big advocate of taking care of and listening to your body," she said. While her exact return date has not yet been determined, Zoraida said she looks forward to seeing her coworkers and her viewers again soon.