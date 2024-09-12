NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago, NBC Sports Chicago nominated for 34 Midwest Emmy Awards

NBCUniversal Local Chicago’s trio of media properties -- NBC 5 Chicago (WMAQ), Telemundo Chicago (WSNS), and NBC Sports Chicago – garnered 34 Emmy Award nominations from the Chicago/Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for the 2023-24 television season. The nominations were announced earlier today with the awards ceremony set to be held in Chicago on Saturday, November 2.

“We are honored to receive these nominations from our peers in the industry, which include overall station recognition in both the news and sports excellence categories,” said Kevin Cross, President/General Manager, NBCUniversal Local Chicago. “I couldn’t be prouder of our team’s 24/7 efforts and these nominations are a reflection of the great work performed by our entire staff.”

Please note NBCU Local Chicago’s Emmy nominations for the 2023-24 television season below:

Category #101: Outstanding Achievement for News Excellence

NBC 5 Chicago / WMAQ-TV:Sally Ramirez, SVP News. WMAQ

Category #102: Outstanding Achievement for Sports Excellence

NBC Sports Chicago:John Schippman, VP of Content, Sports. NBC Sports Chicago

Category #205: Outstanding Achievement for News Special

Highland Park: Overcoming Tragedy: Bridget Minogue, Producer; Nathan Halder, James Langton, Mike McGovern, Richard Moy, Doug Webber, Producers; Kate Chappell, Christian Farr, Patrick Fazio, Bennett Haeberle, Lexi Sutter, Reporters; Stefan Holt, Anchor. WMAQ

Category #206: Outstanding Achievement for Breaking/Spot News

CTA Train Crash : Janna Smithson, Executive Producer; Michele Batkins, James Langton, Lacey McCraney, Katy Moore, Natalie Templeton, Producers; Mike Lorber, Lauren Petty, PJ Randhawa, Courtney Sisk, Reporters; Steven Long, Lisa Posso, Directors; Doug Webber, Curtis Sweat, Donte Williams, Photojournalists; Marion Brooks, Alex Maragos, Allison Rosati, Anchors; Carrie Walker, Assignment Manager; Lauren Stauffer, Managing Editor. WMAQ

Miracle Rescue on I-94: Jennifer Lay-Riske, Executive Producer; Janna Smithson, Executive Producer; Kate Chappell, Alex Maragos, Anchors; Evrod Cassimy, Mike Lorber, Reporters; Michele Batkins, Annie Davis, David Parrish, Marlene Wences, Producers. WMAQ

Category #207: Outstanding Achievement for Investigative Single Report

Trouble at the Crisis Center: Bennett Haeberle, Reporter; Lisa Capitanini, Nathan Halder, Katy Smyser, Lauren Stauffer, Producers; Mike McGovern, Photojournalist. WMAQ

Category #208: Outstanding Achievement for Investigative Multiple Reports

Dismissed/Buscando Justicia: Bennett Haeberle, Producer; Lisa Capitanini, Jorge DeSantiago, Connor Dore, Nathan Halder, Abra Richardson, Katy Smyser, Lauren Stauffer, Matt Stefanski, Lucia Walinchus, Producers; Casey Mitchell, Photojournalist. WMAQ

Category #210: Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Business/Consumer/Technology

Real Estate 'Ponzi Scheme' Targets South Chicago: PJ Randhawa, Reporter; Leigh Lesniak, Producer; Ron Zachara, Photographer/Editor. WMAQ

Category #211: Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Crime/Justice

Left for Dead: Bennett Haeberle, Reporter; Shelby Bremer, Nathan Halder, Producers. WMAQ

Category #212: Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Politics/Government

Brighton Park Contamination: Bennett Haeberle, Producer; Lisa Capitanini, Connor Dore, Katy Smyser, Lauren Stauffer, Producers; Nathan Halder, Photojournalist. WMAQ

Category #214: Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Health/Medical

The Price of Beauty: Leigh Lesniak, Producer; Reporter; PJ Randhawa, Zully Ramirez, Lauren Petty Stoltz, Reporters; Richard Moy, Editor; Nathan Halder, Raul Quiñones, Ron Zachara, Photojournalisst. WMAQ

Category #215: Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Weather/Environment/Science

Nuestro Planeta: Protegiendo El Agua: Juliet Perdigon, Meteorologist; Mario Bernal, Photographer; José Carlos Pérez, Producer. WSNS

Category #218: Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Societal Concerns

They're Showing Up Sick : Bennett Haeberle, Producer; Lisa Capitanini, Katy Smyser, Lauren Stauffer, Producers; Nathan Halder, Photojournalist; Richard Moy, Editor. WMAQ

Tren de Aragua en Chicago: Mariana Reyes, Reporter; Phillip Sierra, Producer; Casey Mitchell, Raul Quiñones, Photographers/Editors; Ademar Dona, Photographer. WSNS

Category #220: Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Diversity/Equity/Inclusion

Closing the Books: Bennett Haeberle, Reporter; Nathan Halder, Abra Richardson, Katy Smyser, Lauren Stauffer, Producers. WMAQ

Category #221: Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Lifestyle

The Food Guy: Steve Dolinsky, Photojournalist. WMAQ

Category #304: Outstanding Achievement for Sports Program - Live

White Sox Postgame Live: John Schippman, Executive Producer; Chuck Garfien, Host; Jeff Nelson, Jason Schwartz, Producers; Kevin Anderson, Eric Strobel, Coordinating Producers; Brandon Aphayavong, Michael Forzley, Kristina Quinn, Graphics Producers; Matt Ellis, Lou Melgarejo, Directors; Victoria Balarezo, Ezra McCann, Editors; Gordon Beckham, Ozzie Guillen, Scott Podsednik, Frank Thomas, Studio Analysts; Anthony Dorunda, Kathleen Gomez, Naomi Grey, Reese Johnson, Nate Poppen, Joseph Tidei, Associate Producers. NBC Sports Chicago

Category #306: Outstanding Achievement for Sports – One-Time Special

Tommy Hawk's Birthday Party: John Schippman, Coordinating Producer; Matt Celli, Scott Flato, Ed Placey, Eric Say, Jon Slobotkin, Executive Producers; Tiffani Johnson, Kristina Quinn, Graphics Producers; Charles Campisi, Joe Collins, Kulani Jenkins, Ryan McGuffey, Coordinating Producers; Kevin Anderson, Hannah Lindvall, Eric Strobel, Tess Glastra van Loon Producers; Chris Vosters, Game Announcer; Dominic Moore, Game Analyst; Audra Bastyr, Trevor Bray, Matt Gray, Matthew Schnadig, Writers; Amanda Albert, Christine Cortez, Tim Kowalski, Renee Riva, Aidan Roberts, Sydney Rundle, Production Operators; Giuseppe Anfuso, Anton Semchenko, Animators; Farid Salah, Graphic Designer; Nathan Raabe, Art Director; Sander J. Schouten, Nicolaas Westerhof, Senior Creative Directors; Edsart Boelens, Creative Director. NBC Sports Chicago

Category #307: Outstanding Achievement for Sports - Live Sporting Event/Game

#7 Forever: Honoring Chris Chelios: Joe Collins, Executive Producer; Sean Day, Producer; David Turner, Director; Dave Ross, Associate Producer; Nikki Wasserman, Senior Producer; Ryan McGuffey, Coordinating Producer; Kristina Quinn, Graphics Producer; Cosmo Traficante, Technical Producer; John Schippman, Supervising Producer; Darren Pang, Chris Vosters, Announcers. NBC Sports Chicago

Category #401: Outstanding Achievement for Documentary - Cultural

Desde Cero: The Migrant Journey in Chicago: DS Shin, Producer; Ivon Espitia, Sandra Torres, Reporters/Producers; Lisa Balde, Lisa Capitanini, Bennett Haeberle, Akemi Harrison, Producers. WMAQ

Category #408: Outstanding Achievement for Public Affairs Program - Single Program/Series

Global Climate Local Impact Part 1 : Kate Chappell, Reporter; Mike McGovern, Sebastian Torres, Producers. WMAQ

: Kate Chappell, Reporter; Mike McGovern, Sebastian Torres, Producers. Celebrando el Orgullo: Alfonso Gutierrez, Executive Producer/Host; Raul Quiñones, Producer; Mariana Reyes, Reporter/Host; Iris Berrios, Jorge DeSantiago, Reporters; Jose Aguilar, Sergio Ceballos, Casey Mitchell, Sebastian Torres, Co-Producers. WSNS

Category #410: Outstanding Achievement for Special Event Coverage - Live/Edited

The Funeral of Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca: Jennifer Schwarz, Producer; Miriam Lopez, Lisa Posso, Rachel Weyers, Directors; Alex Maragos, Zully Ramirez, Anchors. WMAQ

Category #416/#417: Outstanding Achievement for Human Interest - Short and Long Form Content

Guadalupe Special: Alfonso Gutierrez, Executive Producer/Host; Scott Peters, Raul Quiñones, Producers; Casey Mitchell, Co-Producer; Jorge DeSantiago, Hernan Fratto, Correspondants; Ana Méndez, Jazive Pérez, Correspondants/Producers. WSNS

Category #418: Outstanding Achievement for Lifestyle - Short and Long Form Content

Chicago Today: Exploring the Historic Monadnock Building : Matthew Rodrigues, Producer; Dorothy Dziubasik, Cortney Hall, Mike Leber, Producers; Julie Maddox, Executive Producer. WMAQ

: Matthew Rodrigues, Producer; Dorothy Dziubasik, Cortney Hall, Mike Leber, Producers; Julie Maddox, Executive Producer. Chicagoland's Best Bites: Steve Dolinsky, Host/Producer. WMAQ

Category #506: Outstanding Achievement for News Promotion - Single Spot/Campaign

NBC & Telemundo Chicago: More Than a Forecast/Mas Que un Pronostico: Pablo Alfaro, Producer; Stephanie Jimenez, Scott Peters, Joseph Schiltz, Producers. WMAQ/WSNS

Category #507: Outstanding Achievement for Program/Non-News Promotion - Single Spot/Campaign

It's Ok to Ask Questions: Stephanie Jimenez, Producer; Ryan Glatzhofer, Scott Peters, Kristina Quinn, Joseph Schiltz, Producers. WMAQ

Category #606: Outstanding Crafts Achievement for Talent: Reporter - Investigative

Bennett Haeberle: Composite. WMAQ

Category #607: Outstanding Crafts Achievement for Talent: Reporter - Specialty Assignment: Medical/Consumer/Transportation/Traffic

PJ Randhawa: Composite. WMAQ

Category #608: Outstanding Crafts Achievement for Talent: Program Host/Moderator/Correspondent

Matthew Rodrigues: Composite. WMAQ

Category #608: Outstanding Crafts Achievement for Editing - News

Nathan Halder: Composite. WMAQ

Category #618: Outstanding Crafts Achievement for Editing - Sports

Nikki Wasserman: Composite. NBC Sports Chicago

Category #623: Outstanding Crafts Achievement for Writing – Short Form Content