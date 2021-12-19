New Year's Eve

NBC 5 Hosts Chicago New Year's Eve Show With Special Guests

To help kick off 2022, several celebrities make guest appearances, including Chicago New Year’s Eve icons Janet Davies and Mark Giangreco.

NBC 5 Chicago will ring in the New Year with a special show, "A Very Chicago New Year," hosted by Cortney Hall and Matthew Rodrigues of "Chicago Today." The program celebrates some of the best the city has to offer.

To help kick off 2022, several celebrities make guest appearances, including Chicago New Year’s Eve icons Janet Davies and Mark Giangreco. Reuniting Chicago’s unofficial New Year’s Eve couple leads to fun antics the pair have been known for during the past 20 years.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

"We’re thrilled to bring this very Chicago ensemble together to start the New Year and provide viewers with an expanded show this year," said Kevin Cross, president of NBC Universal Local Chicago.

It wouldn’t be New Year’s without a few fun games and reminiscing with celebrities Buddy Guy, Dan Aykroyd, Jim Belushi, Giuliana Rancic and more. Plus, performances by rock legends Chicago and The Blues Brothers.

Local

Jaylon Johnson 1 hour ago

Bears' Jaylon Johnson, Tashaun Gipson Added to COVID-19 List

Geneva Police 2 hours ago

Geneva Man Charged With Attempting to Murder Family Member

The show will be broadcast on Friday, Dec. 31 at 11:08 p.m. on NBC 5, streaming on NBCChicago.com and through NBC Chicago's free apps on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple.

This article tagged under:

New Year's EveCortney Hallmatthew rodriguesNew Year's Eve ChicagoJanet Davies
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us