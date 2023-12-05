NBC 5 announces details on its ‘A Very Chicago New Year' live NYE special

NBC 5 Chicago will be welcoming in 2024 in a BIG way this coming New Year’s Eve with its Emmy-nominated, live, local presentation of A Very Chicago New Year!

Airing Sunday, Dec. 31 beginning at 11 p.m. CT on NBC 5 Chicago, A Very Chicago New Year will be on-site at celebratory parties throughout the Chicago area featuring an all-star lineup of hosts including Chicago music legend/Smashing Pumpkins founder Billy Corgan and his wife, fashion designer Chloe Mendel in Highland Park, Chicago Today hosts Matt Rodrigues & Cortney Hall in Bridgeport and NBC 5 News anchor Evrod Cassimy and Country Music Television host/Chicago-area native Marley Sherwood in downtown Chicago.

In addition, A Very Chicago New Year will feature special musical performances by acclaimed singer-songwriter/three-time Latin Billboard Music Award winner Ivan Cornejo, indie rock sensation Mt. Joy, along with a number or two from Billy Corgan & Friends. Plus, viewers at home can play live “Chicago Trivia” for a chance to win $2,024 via a special on-screen QR code. One lucky winner will have to answer all ten questions correctly to win the prize!

“New Year’s Eve in Chicago is one of our city’s most festive nights of the year and we can’t wait to spotlight multiple parties and celebrations for our viewers at home,” said Matt Knutson, Vice President of Multi-Platform Content, NBCUniversal Local Chicago. “Our upcoming A Very Chicago New Year special has something for everyone, including live musical performances, special guest appearances, and much more that will appeal to audiences of all ages and cultural backgrounds.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Please note the following live location details for NBC 5 Chicago’s upcoming A Very Chicago New Year special:

HIGHLAND PARK – Music legend Billy Corgan and his wife Chloe Mendel return to NBC 5 Chicago’s A Very Chicago New Year telecast featuring an evening of performances from their popular teahouse, Madame ZuZu’s in Highland Park IL. Billy will be joined by some of Chicagoland’s most talented jazz musicians as we transport back in time for a prohibition inspired party with live music, swanky cocktails and special guests.

BRIDGEPORT – Chicago Today hosts Matt Rodrigues & Cortney Hall will be broadcasting live from the newly-renovated Ramova Theatre in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood. The Ramova, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, officially reopens next month and this year’s NYE party will be the venue’s first major public event in decades. NBC 5’s NYE broadcast from the Ramova will take place from “The Pleasure Palace” thrown by acclaimed LBGTQ+ party planners, Slo Mo. To purchase tickets, please visit the following link: https://www.slomoparty.com/events/2023/11/22/slo-mo-new-years-eve-at-the-ramova-theatre

DOWNTOWN CHICAGO – NBC Chicago weekend anchor Evrod Cassimy will be joined by Country Music Television (CMT) host Marley Sherwood at the historic Palmer House Hilton in the heart of downtown Chicago. Chicago contestants from the popular reality show Love is Blind are also scheduled to join the live on-site broadcast. In addition, NBC 5’s downtown Chicago NYE coverage will also feature the annual fireworks extravaganza from Offshore at Navy Pier. To purchase tickets to the Palmer House Hilton’s NYE bash, please visit the following link: www.newyearscountdown.com