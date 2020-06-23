Navy Pier's Fourth of July Fireworks Canceled Due to COVID-19

Navy Pier's iconic Fourth of July fireworks display won't be happening this year, officials revealed.

Though the popular attraction has already started reopening, officials said the coveted holiday event has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The pier will still be open for the holiday and will "offer other elements of celebration," a spokesperson said, noting more information on the park's plans is expected to be released this week.

The pier is currently in its second phase of reopening, though that phase does not include the return of fireworks displays. It remains unclear when the pier will transition to a third phase or what that might include.

As part of the second phase, the park will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. In addition, the Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion, Miller Lite Beer Garden, retail shops, food corridor and Crystal Gardens will reopen.

The first phase of Navy Pier's reopening plan included public access to outdoor spaces, restaurant patios and select attractions, the Pier said.

“Following Navy Pier’s longest closure in recent history, we, along with the rest of Chicago, are anxious to reopen our spaces and safely welcome guests back to the Pier over the next few months as we work collectively to restore our local economy,” Marilynn Gardner, Navy Pier president and CEO, said at the time. “We recognize that our new reality is now accompanied by new standards, and as the People’s Pier, we are committed to doing everything in our power to ensure the health, safety and comfort of all who visit the Pier."

Pier Park rides, including the Centennial Wheel, Amazing Chicago’s Funhouse Maze, Chicago Children’s Museum, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Navy Pier IMAX and restaurants with indoor seating will remain closed. No eating and drinking will be allowed inside the pier during the second phase and all fireworks shows and large-scale events remain canceled.

Navy Pier closed on March 16, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Navy Pier's reopening plan follows the phased framework detailed by the state of Illinois and city of Chicago, according to the Pier.

Safety measures on Pier property and at parking garages include: "multiple layers of stringent cleaning and disinfecting" and more than 75 hand sanitizer dispensers installed for guests. Employees will be required to wear face masks or coverings in public spaces and will receive temperature screenings before each shift.

To ensure physical distancing, Navy Pier designated Social Distancing Ambassadors to circulate the area and "cordially remind guests to practice physical distancing."

Signs will mark appropriate spacing, and the number of allowed guests will be "limited to a number that is proportional and conducive to physical distancing for that space. Gathering of large groups of 10 or more people are strictly prohibited."

Those who violate these rules "will be subject to removal from the premises."

Navy Pier also laid out guidelines for rides when they open at a later date. Those include frequently sanitizing digital ticketing kiosk screens and placing Centennial Wheel riders in gondolas only with those within their party. The Wheel also will shut down for 15 minutes every two hours "for a full-sanitary wipe down."

Click here to see Navy Pier’s full reopening plan.