National Taco Day: Where to find taco deals, freebies around Chicago

Today isn't just any old Wednesday. Alas, it's National Taco Day.

National Taco Day, on Oct. 4, is one of the most delicious holidays on the calendar. Here's a look at some of there restaurants in the Chicago area where you can score a few taco deals.

7-Eleven, Stripes, Speedway

Laredo Taco Company, which can be found in some 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes Stores, is offering customers $2 beef fajita tacos for one day only (Oct. 4) in stores while supplies last.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos

The Mexican-fusion chain with locations in Crestwood, Lombard and Arlington Heights is giving away free taco trio entrees for a year to 15 customers. To enter, customers must like, comment or share the brand’s posts on any of its social media channels between Oct. 2 and 8. Winners will be revealed on social media on Oct. 11.

On the Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is offering several deals for National Taco Day on Oct. 4, including specials on tacos and beer. You can score a classic taco for $2, a bottled beer for $3, and a Southwest chicken taco or brisket taco for $4.

Taco Bell

The chain is bringing back its popular taco subscription for National Taco Day. Customers can purchase the Taco Lover’s Pass for two days only — Oct. 3 and 4 — for $10.

The membership gets you a taco a day for 30 consecutive days.

Taco John’s

Taco John's rewards program members can receive a free Taco Bravo with any purchase on Oct. 4.

Qdoba

On Oct. 4, Qdoba rewards members can earn 2 times the points when making any purchase, which means it’s the perfect time to plan ahead for your next free meal!