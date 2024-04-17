Love getting out and experiencing nature but hate overcrowding? National Geographic has published its list of the 10 best national parks to avoid summer crowding, and several Midwestern entries made the cut.

In fact, the magazine cited Indiana Dunes National Park as the country’s best for families looking to stay away from the massive crowds that pile into places like the Grand Canyon and Yosemite every year.

The park not only features 15 miles of sandy shoreline, but also features remarkable hiking trails, kayaking and canoeing opportunities and a variety of other outdoor activities.

Admission to the park starts at $15 for pedestrians and $25 for private vehicles, and admission is valid for seven days after purchase.

An annual pass can be purchased for $45.

Also in the Midwest is Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky. Guided tours are the only way to actually see the caves, but they’re a surefire ticket to avoiding summer heat, according to the magazine.

According to the National Park Service, entrance to Mammoth Cave National Park is free, but access to the variety of guided cave tours start at $15, with more information available on the park’s website.

Voyageurs National Park in northern Minnesota also earned praise, both for its ample shoreline and boating activities but also for its quiet campsites, where visitors can sometimes see the incredible light shows of Aurora Borealis.

The park does not require an admission fee, but tickets must be purchased for tour boats, camping fees and more.

More information can be found on the park’s website.