National French Fry Day: how to get free fries, special deals and more in Chicago area

July 13 marks National French Fry Day, and there’s more than one store where you can get some – for free. Here are some of the Chicago-area stores celebrating the holiday and deals they're offering:

McDonald’s

To celebrate National French Fry Day on July 13, McDonald’s is giving away free fries of any size. This one-day, one per person offer is available at participating McDonald’s with registration to the McDonald’s app and free of charge.

Wendy’s

Wendy's is celebrating French Fry Day with free fries – or breakfast fries - of any size with any in-app purchase from July 13 through July 16 at participating locations. Offers must be redeemed via the Wendy’s App or website and account registration is required. To redeem the one-time offer, costumers can apply the offer to their mobile order or scan it in-restaurant.

Smashburger

On July 13, Smashburger will offer free fries with any purchase. Customers can claim the deal in-store or via Smashburger’s website or app by using the code: FRIES. The chain’s freebie offer requires no minimum purchase and gives customers their choice of Smashfries, French Fries and Sweet Potato fries.

Epic Burger

All five Chicagoland Epic Burger locations are offering free fries to celebrate National French Fry Day on July 13. This offer applies to dine-in customers online with a minimum $1 purchase.

White Castle

White Castle is offering a coupon for a buy-one-get-one free small fries. The coupon is only available for participating locations and can’t be combined with other coupons or discounts. It is also not valid on delivery orders and is limited to one per customer, per visit.

Hooters

On July 13, Hooters is ringing is offering free curly fries, waffle fries or tater tots with any entrée order. The offer is valid for dine-in only and cannot be combined with other offers.