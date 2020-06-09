Naperville’s Centennial Beach Will Remain Closed This Season

Naperville's popular Centennial Beach will remain closed for the summer season, the western suburb's park district announced Tuesday.

The Naperville Park District said in a statement that the season was canceled after the DuPage County Health Department said it would not issue a permit for beach operations during phase three of the "Restore Illinois" phased reopening plan.

“We really hoped to be able to offer swimming at some level this summer at Centennial Beach, but unfortunately we are unable to do so,” Naperville Park District Executive Director Ray McGury said in a statement.

Illinois health officials on Friday released guidelines for swimming facilities in phase three, allowing licensed facilities to reopen for lap swimming, diving, swimming lessons, swim team practices and therapy pool use with new restrictions and regulations.

This does not allow water parks or bathing beaches, which Centennial Beach is classified as, to reopen. The park district went on to say that because guidance on these types of facilities has not been issued for phase four, and due to the time it takes to fill the swimming area with water and train staff in preparation for opening, it's unlikely the beach could open prior to mid-July. That leaves too little time in the season for feasible operations, the city said.

Anyone who purchased a beach pass will receive a refund. Centennial Beach will continue to host group fitness classes, the park district said, with registration now available online.

The Naperville Park District said this marks the first year that Centennial Beach has not been able to operate for an entire season, typically drawing more than 100,000 visitors each year.