Multiple expressway shootings on Interstate 57 end with suspect vehicle flipped over

Illinois State Police are investigating at least two incidents in which shots were fired on Interstate 57 Thursday morning.

According to police, the shootings were both reported on the inbound side of the highway near the interchange with the Dan Ryan Expressway.

In one shooting, a vehicle was struck by gunfire, but no one inside was injured, according to police. In the second, the suspect’s vehicle ended up crashing after shots were fired, rolling over at the scene.

All occupants of the vehicle fled the scene and have not been located, Illinois State Police said. No suspects are currently in custody.

The expressway was closed for nearly three hours for an investigation and crash cleanup, with all lanes reopening just before 5 a.m., police said.

No further information was immediately available.