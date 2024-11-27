Illinois State Police

Multi-vehicle crash on I-55 in Grundy County closes lanes, officials say

A massive police and fire response has been initiated after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 55.

According to Illinois State Police, a three-unit crash occurred near milepost 230 on southbound I-55 in Grundy County near Braceville.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

At least one overturned vehicle was reported in the crash, which is causing traffic backups to Reed Road on the outbound side of the highway.

Officials said minor injuries have been reported in the crash, with traffic utilizing the shoulder as the two left lanes have remained closed.

An investigation into the crash "in its infancy," according to authorities. No further information was available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Illinois State Police
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us