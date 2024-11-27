Multi-vehicle crash on I-55 in Grundy County closes lanes, officials say

A massive police and fire response has been initiated after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 55.

According to Illinois State Police, a three-unit crash occurred near milepost 230 on southbound I-55 in Grundy County near Braceville.

At least one overturned vehicle was reported in the crash, which is causing traffic backups to Reed Road on the outbound side of the highway.

Officials said minor injuries have been reported in the crash, with traffic utilizing the shoulder as the two left lanes have remained closed.

An investigation into the crash "in its infancy," according to authorities. No further information was available.