Mpox Cases on the Rise in Chicago and Cook County, Health Officials Say

Weeks after the World Health Organization declared an end to the global health emergency around mpox, cases are on the rise in Chicago and suburban Cook County, leading officials to urge the public to take precautions ahead of summer.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 24 cases of the virus have been confirmed since March, with two additional probable cases.

All cases occurred among symptomatic men, and a majority of those infected had received two doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine, officials said.

“We are asking Illinoisans at risk for mpox to take precautions to reduce their exposure and get vaccinated – either for the first time or to complete the two-dose course,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a statement. “Mpox vaccine remains an important tool in stopping the spread of mpox, and may prevent serious illness.”

According to officials, mpox is primarily transmitted through close, sustained physical contact.

Individuals are urged to be open with their doctors so that they can take precautions to prevent mpox, or to receive timely treatment and testing if they suspect they’ve been exposed.

Cases among vaccinated individuals can still occur, but those cases typically feature less-severe symptoms and fewer hospitalizations, IDPH officials said.

More information can be found on the Chicago Department of Public Health’s website.