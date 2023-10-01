Motorcycle rider killed in collision with semi, Lake Forest police say

A motorcycle rider died Sunday afternoon in a crash with a semi-truck in north suburban Lake Forest, according to police.

At around 4:10 p.m., the Lake Forest police and fire departments were called to the area of U.S. Highway 41 and Westleigh Road regarding a collision between a semi and motorcycle, police said in a news release. According to authorities, a man riding a 2017 Suzuki motorcycle was heading northbound on Route 41, traveling at a high rate of speed, when he attempted to pass between a 2019 Kenworth semi and a vehicle in the adjacent lane.

While trying to pass between both vehicles, the motorcycle struck the rear driver's side of the semi's trailer, causing the rider to be thrown from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Route 41 near Westleigh was closed Sunday evening as police continued to process the scene.

The motorcyclist's name was being withheld as the Lake County Coroner's Office worked to notify family members.