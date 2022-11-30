Mother of West Lawn Toddler Killed in Road Rage Incident Demands Justice, Action

Despite the darkness and bitter cold weather, a group of family members and friends are marching in honor of 3-year-old Mateo Zastro, who was killed earlier this year.

Mateo was murdered on Sept. 30, and just as they have the last two months, a group of friends family took to the West Lawn streets where he was murdered in what police said was a road rage incident.

In the 4400 block of West Marquette Road, the family of five was riding together on the fateful day when a bullet came from a nearby vehicle, striking the toddler in the head.

The close-knit family has been forever shattered.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

“My friend, she’s not the same since this happened, and that’s all I can ask for, I want my friend back,” said Ericca Lopez, a family friend. “I want these kids to grow healthy, because there are still three kids left.”

By marching, Veronica hopes to create awareness and keep the crime top of mind for police and for those responsible for her child's death.

Now, the family is demanding the person who pulled the trigger be put behind bars and serve time for the crime.

“It’s been long enough, somebody knows something, said Rachael Hermosillo, Mateo’s grandmother.

“I need answers, and I want answers before my baby’s birthday,” Veronica added.

Mateo would have turned four years old on December 21st.

So far, no one is in custody, and the investigation remains ongoing.