Mother, daughter from Chicago killed in crash outside Drake concert in St. Louis

A mother and daughter from Chicago who were in St. Louis for a Drake concert were killed in a crash shortly after the show's conclusion, authorities said.

According to officials, the two women were walking near the Enterprise Center not long after the show had ended when they were struck by a Jeep that was previously running red lights in the area.

The women struck were identified by authorities as 42-year-old Laticha Brasero and 21-year-old Alyssa Cordova, both of East Garfield Park.

According to authorities, 22-year-old Monte Henderson was charged in their deaths, facing two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of armed criminal action, all felony charges. Henderson remains hospitalized, according to police.

According to NBC affiliate KSDK, Henderson was driving approximately 70 miles per hour while running red lights when he sideswiped the front end of another vehicle, causing a rapid change in direction that led to Henderson fatally striking Cordova and Brasero.

After striking the women, the Jeep continued to move until it T-boned another vehicle. Henderson admitted to responding officers that he was the driver of the Jeep at the time of the crash.

"My cousin was a dedicated mother who tried to do everything right for her daughter. They are both super loving, energetic, full of life and wanting to make memories and have fun. They're inseparable. They do everything together, they're like best friends, they share the passion for music. That's their thing is going to these concerts," Nicole Rivera told KSDK.

According to the St. Louis Business Journal, Henderson had no criminal record.