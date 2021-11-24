Mother and Son Shot Within Same Week in Same Spot in Roseland Neighborhood

A mother and son were each shot and killed this week, just days apart, in the same location in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood, according to police.

On Sunday at approximately 5:09 p.m., 14-year-old Kevin Tinker was near the sidewalk in the 200 block of West 110th Place when he was shot, struck multiple times and died, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Days later, early Wednesday morning, Kevin's mother 31-year-old Delisa Tucker was reportedly lighting candles for her son in the 200th block of West 110th Place when police found her unresponsive on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officials said she was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

No was in custody as of Wednesday afternoon and Area Two detectives were investigating.

A vigil was held Tuesday night at Lavizzo Elementary, where Kevin attended school, according to Chicago Public Schools officials.