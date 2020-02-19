Morton Grove

Morton Grove Man Loses $2,000 to Scammer Posing As Tech Support

Man notified police about the scam on Feb. 5

A Morton Grove man was scammed out of $2,000 after a caller posing as tech support claimed he needed gift cards to remove hackers from the man’s phone.

The caller told the man he needed payment in two $500 retail store gift cards to remove the hackers from the man’s phone, according to a statement from Morton Grove police.

The man bought the gift cards and sent over the access codes, but the caller said there was a problem with the cards and that he would need to buy two more, police said.

The man spent another $1,000 on gift cards and sent them over, but realized he was being scammed when the caller asked for more gift cards. He notified police on Feb. 5.

