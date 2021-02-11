More than 300 Walgreens in Illinois Now Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations

More than 300 Walgreens locations throughout Illinois will now offer coronavirus vaccinations, health officials announced Thursday.

Illinois officials added hundreds of new COVID-19 vaccination sites in the last 24 hours, including some CVS locations now administering vaccinations.

An additional 339 Walgreens locations in Illinois opened as vaccination sites since Wednesday, state officials said, as well as four CVS locations.

That brings the total number of vaccination sites in the state to 860.

State officials announced Wednesday that more than 100 vaccination sites opened in the past week, adding 22 local health department, medical center and hospital locations as well as two new mass vaccination sites and 110 retail pharmacy stores.

For a complete look at where and how you can make an appointment in Illinois or where you can receive vaccine information for your area, click here.

Here's a look at all of the locations in Illinois:

Local Health Departments, Hospitals, Medical Centers

• Carle Foundation Hospital – Champaign

• Clark County Health Department - Martinsville

• Crawford County Health Department – Robinson

• Elmhurst Hospital – Downers Grove

• Franklin Williamson Bi-County Health Department – West Frankfort

• Gibson Area Hospital – Gibson City

• HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital – O’Fallon

• Iroquois Memorial Hospital – Watseka

• Jo Daviess County Health Department – (2 locations Elizabeth and Galena)

• Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital and Center for Health Services – (3 locations Polo, Oregon, Dixon)

• Lee County Health Department – Dixon

• Madison County Health Department – Wood River

• Massac Memorial Hospital – Metropolis

• McDonough District Hospital Health Services – Macomb

• Riverside Medical Center – Kankakee (2 locations)

• Schuyler County Health Department – Rushville

• Swedish Hospital – Chicago

• University of Illinois Health – Chicago

Mass Vaccination Sites

South Suburban College – 15800 State St., South Holland

Thornton Fractional High School – 18500 Burnham Ave., Lansing

Arlington Heights Health Center – 3250 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights

Belle-Clair Fairgrounds – 200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville

Blue Island Health Center – 12757 S. Western Ave., Blue Island

Cottage Grover Health Center – 1645 Cottage Grove Ave., Ford Heights

East Side Health District Mobile team – various locations in East St. Louis

Morton East Adolescent Health Center – 2423 S. Austin Blvd., Cicero

North Riverside Health Center – 1800 S. Harlem Ave., North Riverside

Provident Hospital – 500 E. 51st St., Chicago

Robbins Health Center – 13450 S. Kedzie Ave., Robbins

John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital – 1969 Ogden Ave., Chicago

Tinley Park Convention Center – 18451 Convention Center Dr., Tinley Park

Triton College – 2000 5th Ave., River Grove, T Building on the East Campus

Retail Pharmacies

Vaccinations are now available at several CVS, Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco, Kroger, Mariano’s, Meijer, Walgreens, and Walmart pharmacies in Illinois. In total each chain is administering doses at the following number of locations:

• CVS – 4 locations

• Hy-Vee – 16 locations

• Jewel-Osco – 143 locations

• Kroger – 24 locations

• Mariano’s – 31 locations

• Meijer – 8 locations

• Walgreens – 520 locations

• Walmart – 8 locations

More than 3.2 million of the state's residents are eligible for vaccinations under Phase 1B, which includes people age 65 years and older as well as "frontline essential workers."

The state will expand the list of people eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in Phase 1B of its rollout, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday, opening up vaccinations to people with "a high-risk medical condition" or comorbidity to be vaccinated. The list includes those with cancer, diabetes, obesity, women who are pregnant, and those with several other conditions.

Current vaccination sites in the state are available by appointment only, but the state plans to launch walk-in locations in the coming weeks, officials previously said.

In addition to the above locations, DuPage County's Health Department relocated its vaccination to clinic to the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton to expand capacity. The new space opened for vaccinations Wednesday.

Still, despite the added locations, Illinois officials continue to urge patience, saying vaccine supply is limited.

"We are limited by the amount of vaccine available and allocated by the federal government," the governor's office said in a release. "Vaccinations are available only by appointment at this time and we encourage people to check back frequently for open appointments. Until the supply is increased, there will be a great demand and we ask people to be patient."