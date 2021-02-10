More Than 200 Snow Removal Vehicles Activated Due to Lake-Effect Snow in Chicago

With lake-effect snow expected to continue into the evening hours, Chicago’s Department of Streets and Sanitation has elevated its snow fleet response to the weather, with more than 200 vehicles set to take to the roads for the evening commute.

According to a press release, DSS has elevated its response to Phase II, meaning that a total of 211 snow vehicles will work to clear streets and lay down salt as snow continues to fall in the city.

The vehicles will first focus on arterial routes in the city, along with Lake Shore Drive, then will transition to side streets after those roadways have been cleared.

According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected throughout the evening commute, causing reduced visibility and slick spots in some locations. Due to cold temperatures, slick spots may develop, as salt and other ice-combating substances aren’t as effective at lower temps.

Motorists are urged to keep an eye on road conditions and to slow down and increase following distance while driving.