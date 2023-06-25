More than 100 firefighters battle massive fire at abandoned Chicago church

More than 100 Chicago firefighters were called to battle a massive blaze at an abandoned church in the East Side neighborhood overnight.

According to fire officials, the blaze broke out at the former Bethlehem Lutheran Church in the 10300 block of South Avenue H early Sunday morning.

Dozens of firefighters were called to the scene, aiming to prevent the fire from spreading to an adjacent school building on the site, according to officials.

3-11 update: apparatus 676 operating on the “C” side (2) pic.twitter.com/v4ERhUHw2x — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 25, 2023

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Firefighters were hampered in their search efforts because of the amount of water required to extinguish the blaze, with more than three feet of water reported in the school’s basement, according to officials.

No injuries have been reported, and firefighters remain on scene Sunday morning as they work to put out hotspots.

3-11 update : All companies working progress being made, three (3) multi-versal’s, three (3) tower ladders along with multiple hand lines (3). pic.twitter.com/1cC8WSCSsK — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 25, 2023

No further information was immediately available on the cause of the fire.