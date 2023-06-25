Overnight storms rip through Chicago area with heavy rains, gusty winds

The thunderstorms sparked severe weather warnings across northern Illinois and into northw4est Indiana, with gusty winds and heavy rain rolling through during the overnight hours.

According to the National Weather Service, Rockford recorded 1.53 inches of rain, the most precipitation it’s seen in a single day since Feb. 28.

Valparaiso also received nearly an inch of rain, with Chicago measuring 0.77 inches of rain at O’Hare International Airport.

Other areas, including Joliet and Aurora, received just over one-half inch of rain.

Gusty winds were also recorded in a variety of locations, including a 64 mph gust at Rockford’s airport. Winds in Aurora also hit 60 miles per hour, and Chicago’s Navy Pier recorded a gust of 46 miles per hour.

More thunderstorms could fire Sunday afternoon as a cold front approaches the area, especially in parts of Illinois east of Interstate 57 and into northwest Indiana.

Most of Indiana is at an “enhanced” risk of severe weather on Sunday, but the five counties that are considered part of the Chicago area are not, according to the Storm Prediction Center.