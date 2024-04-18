A Joliet woman has been charged after her daughter died of a suspected overdose of heroin and fentanyl this week.

According to authorities, 35-year-old Collette Bancroft has been charged with possession of a controlled substance after her daughter’s death Wednesday.

Police say Bancroft was at home on Sunday when he found her daughter unresponsive in a bedroom that the pair shared at a residence. It was reported the girl had ingested an unknown amount of suspected heroin and fentanyl at the home.

Officers arrived on scene and immediately began to perform CPR, and attempted to use Narcan to revive the victim. She was rushed to an area hospital, and was later transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

She was pronounced dead Wednesday evening, according to police.

Officers investigating the case at the home recovered suspected heroin and fentanyl from Bancroft’s purse, and took her into custody. She appeared before a judge this week and was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance, according to Joliet police.

An investigation into the case remains ongoing at this time.