New Surveillance Video From Waukegan Bar Shows Last Time Missing Sailor Was Seen

The search for a missing United States Navy servicemember will continue Thursday morning after new surveillance video from the Waukegan bar where he was last seen continues to raise questions about his disappearance.

According to authorities, Seamus Gray, 21, who is stationed at the Naval Station Great Lakes, was last seen at 1:35 a.m. Saturday leaving Ibiza bar, located in the first block of North Genesee Street in suburban Waukegan.

Newly released surveillance video from outside the bar shows Gray just before 2 a.m. standing and talking to a group of people. At one point in the video, Gray is seen on the ground. At another point, someone in the group appears to take Gray's wallet from his pocket, but then throws it back at him. Later in the video, Gray is seen taking off down a nearby alley.

According to Ibiza manager Adrian Hernandez, Gray entered the nightclub twice early Saturday morning, and was ultimately escorted out for being too intoxicated.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Hernandez added that Grey got into at least two altercations outside the bar.

"It's just a sad situation for us," Hernandez said. "We just want him to be found ... we just want to cooperate in any way we can. We're doing everything we can to cooperate with the police investigation with the family."

Gray's mother tells NBC 5 that she too has been searching for her son, even in nearby dumpsters. She was expected to join the search as it resumes at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Gray was last seen walking down an alley near the nightclub, wearing a pink long-sleeved shirt and pants. According to authorities, Gray is described as a white male, standing 6-feet-3 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He has multiple tattoos on his left arm, and a script tattoo on his ribcage.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call Waukegan police at 847-360-9001, or by texting the word WPDTIP to 847411.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously on the Waukegan Police Department’s website.