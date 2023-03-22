Navy Servicemember Reported Missing From Suburban Waukegan

A servicemember in the United States Navy has been reported missing after he was last seen leaving a suburban Waukegan bar this weekend.

According to authorities, 21-year-old Seamus Gray was last seen leaving the Ibiza bar, located in the first block of North Genesee Street on Saturday at approximately 1:35 a.m.

Gray, who is in the Navy and is stationed at Great Lakes Navy base, was seen on camera by himself near the intersection of Sheridan Road and Washington Street, but has not ben seen since, police said.

He was last seen wearing a light pink or red long-sleeve shirt and pants.

He has multiple tattoos on his left arm, and has a script tattoo on his ribcage, according to photos provided by police.

Gray is described as a white male, standing 6-feet-3 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call Waukegan police at 847-360-9001, or by texting the word WPDTIP to 847411.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously on the Waukegan Police Department’s website.