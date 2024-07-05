Miss out on July 4 festivities? Here's where events are still happening this weekend

Independence Day may have come and gone, but Fourth of July festivities are not over quite yet in the Chicago area, with a few more fireworks displays and parades set to cap off the holiday weekend.

Though most fireworks displays across the area took place on Wednesday and Thursday, a few suburbs held their celebrations off for a couple of extra days.

Among them is Palatine, with the village expected to hold a dazzling display Friday evening as part of the village's Hometown Fest, slated to run through Sunday.

The fireworks display will take place at dusk from the Community Park at 262 East Palatine Road.

Though the fireworks displays have already happened in several suburbs, you can keep the celebration going with weekend festivals occurring in multiple communities across the Chicago area.

Among them is the Morton Grove Days Festival, taking place through Saturday that includes a carnival, food, drinks and performances.

A similar festival is being held in Mount Prospect, with entertainment, games and food continuing all the way through Sunday in celebration of Independence Day.

Mundelein's "Community Days" festival also runs through the weekend after kicking off with a fireworks display on Thursday. The event features a carnival along with games, contests, entertainment and plenty of food through Sunday.

For those missing out on the fireworks in Palatine, you can make your way to Chicago's Navy Pier on Saturday for the area's final fireworks show of the holiday weekend as part of the regular Wednesday and Saturday night displays along the lakefront.

In addition to fireworks and other festivities, a few more Independence Day parades are still scheduled to take place this weekend.

Bartlett's Independence Day parade is scheduled to step off at 10 a.m. Saturday, while Palatine's parade will begin an hour later.