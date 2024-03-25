Michigan

Michigan man stabs relative in argument over Easter egg Hunt at elementary school

Sheriff's deputies said a man and woman were setting up for an Easter egg hunt later that day, when they got into a disagreement about the eggs' placement.

By Matt Stefanski

Easter eggs laying in the grass.
Getty Images

A disagreement over an Easter egg hunt on Sunday at a Michigan school left one person with minor injuries and a second individual behind bars, according to authorities.

At around 9:15 a.m., deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office were called to Valley View Elementary in Springfield, just outside of Battle Creek, regarding a stabbing. Sheriff's deputies learned that a man and woman were setting up for an Easter egg hunt later that day, when they got into a disagreement about the eggs' placement, according to a news release.

A family member intervened in the argument, at which point the man produced a knife and cut the relative multiple times, according to police. Deputies were able to convince the suspect to drop the knife and placed him into custody, authorities said.

The victim was treated on scene for minor lacerations and was expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect, a 36-year-old man from Battle Creek, was arrested for aggravated assault.

Police said the stabbing occurred prior to children arriving for the egg hunt. No other injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

Michigan
