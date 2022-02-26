Michigan Bar Pulls Russian Vodka From Shelves, Replaces With Ukrainian Products

A Michigan bar has found its own way to punish Russia for the invasion of Ukraine.

Bob's Bar in Grand Rapids on Thursday posted on Facebook that it will no longer sell Russian vodka.

So the owner, Bob Quay, rid his shelves of the old Soviet brand Stolichnaya and started promoting Ukraine’s Vektor. “We have a sign above it that says: Support Ukraine.”

Other U.S. businesses have vowed not to sell Russian vodka, including a liquor store in South Carolina and a Vermont ski resort.

The owner of the Michigan bar said it's the first time he has taken a product of the shelves.

"I mean it's just a statement," he said. "It's not gonna cause Vladimir (Putin) to move out of Ukraine. But yeah it's a small statement on behalf of this local bar here. It's what I can do."

The Stolichnaya brand is owned by the Russian-born tycoon Yuri Shefler, but is actually made in Latvia. On its website, Stoli Group says it “stands for peace in Europe and in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.″