Metra to restore rail service between Rockford, Chicago for first time in 40 years

For the first time since the early 1980's, passenger rail service is expected to return to Rockford, as Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced a new state partnership with Metra to extend one of their main service lines further west.

According to a press release, the Milwaukee District West Line will be extended beyond Elgin to reach Rockford, with stops expected to be built in Huntley and Belvidere.

The hope is for train service to begin in 2027, with an estimated price tag of $275 million.

“With this new service, we’re connecting more communities and creating greater opportunities for people across the state line region,” Pritzker said in a statement. “From the hundreds of construction and engineering jobs created by our planned rail improvements, to the increased economic growth that comes with heightened connectivity, all the way to the long-lasting reduction in pollution and traffic congestion…the new Rockford Intercity Passenger Rail service will have positive impacts that will strengthen northern Illinois for years to come.”

Metra will partner with the Union Pacific Railroad to help facilitate the new service. The project will also involve upgrading bridges, improving grade crossings, and building double-track service into the Metra system.

“This will be a game-changer for Rockford and Belvidere,” State Sen. Steve Stadelman said in a statement. “Restoring passenger rail service to Chicago has been one of my priorities, and will spur economic development across northern Illinois.”

The Milwaukee District West Line services Chicago’s northwestern suburbs, making stops in Elmwood Park, River Grove, Franklin Park, Bensenville, Wood Dale, Itasca, Medinah, Roselle, Schaumburg, Hanover Park, and Bartlett before ending in Elgin.

Travel time between Chicago and Rockford is expected to be around two hours, with two round-trips per day currently planned.

A new website will detail the overview of the project, which will require operations and maintenance agreements with Metra, Union Pacific and IDOT.