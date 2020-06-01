Metra Suspends All Rail Service for Tuesday as Protests, Civil Unrest Continue

For the third day in a row, Metra has announced that it will suspend all service as protests and civil unrest continue around the Chicago area.

In a social media post, the agency announced that it would suspend “all service” on Tuesday “for the safety of the public and our employees.”

For the safety of the public and our employees, Metra is suspending all service on Tuesday, June 2. We will provide updates on Tuesday about Wednesday service. — Metra (@Metra) June 2, 2020

Tuesday will mark the third consecutive day of interrupted service on rail lines run by the agency. No service was available Monday, and service into and from downtown Chicago was stopped on Sunday at the request of officials and at the discretion of the agency.

Pace buses have been stopped at various times over the last three days due to continued protests, looting and civil unrest, and CTA trains and buses have been bypassing downtown, or suspending service all together, as curfews remain in effect in Chicago and in surrounding cities.